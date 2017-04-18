Afghan officials: Gunmen attacked army base, 100 casualties
Gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing or wounding more than 100 army personnel, Afghan officials said Saturday. Gen. Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack a day earlier on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army left dozens of soldiers and other personnel dead or wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Fri
|WatchTower
|1
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|Fri
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 19
|omega
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC