Afghan officials: Gunmen attacked army base, 100 casualties

Gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing or wounding more than 100 army personnel, Afghan officials said Saturday. Gen. Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack a day earlier on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army left dozens of soldiers and other personnel dead or wounded.

