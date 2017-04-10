Afghan official: Unexploded mortar round kills 4 children
An Afghan official says a group of children were playing with an unexploded mortar round when it blew up, killing four of them. Police spokesman Mafuz Akbari says the deaths took place Monday in a remote district controlled by the Taliban in the northern Kunduz province.
