Afghan official: Taliban governor amo...

Afghan official: Taliban governor among 14 killed in clashes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghan officials say 14 Taliban fighters, including the shadow governor of the northern Baghlan province, have been killed in heavy fighting with Afghan forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 4 hr About time 85
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 4 hr About time 4
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 6 hr okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 9 hr Ah-Huh 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 9 hr omega 40
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Mon USA Today 1
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Apr 17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC