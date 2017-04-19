Afghan official: Taliban governor among 14 killed in clashes
KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghan officials say 14 Taliban fighters, including the shadow governor of the northern Baghlan province, have been killed in heavy fighting with Afghan forces.
