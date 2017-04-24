Afghan army chief, defense minister r...

Afghan army chief, defense minister resign following attack

Afghanistan's army chief and defense minister resigned on Monday, following a Taliban attack over the weekend that struck a northern army base, killing more than 100 military and other personnel, officials said. The attack - the biggest ever by the Taliban on a military base in Afghanistan - involved multiple gunmen and suicide bombers in army uniforms who penetrated the compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province on Friday, killing and wounding scores.

Chicago, IL

