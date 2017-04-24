Afghan army chief, defense minister resign following attack
Afghanistan's army chief and defense minister resigned on Monday, following a Taliban attack over the weekend that struck a northern army base, killing more than 100 military and other personnel, officials said. The attack - the biggest ever by the Taliban on a military base in Afghanistan - involved multiple gunmen and suicide bombers in army uniforms who penetrated the compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province on Friday, killing and wounding scores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|21 hr
|Retribution
|10
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|21 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC