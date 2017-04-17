About 100 Kashmir students hurt in cl...

About 100 Kashmir students hurt in clash with Indian troops

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

At least 100 Kashmiri students were injured Monday in anti-India protests and clashes with government forces in the divided Himalayan region. The protests began in Indian-controlled Kashmir's key city of Srinagar when hundreds of college students took to the streets to protest a police raid in a college in southern Pulwama town on Saturday, in which at least 50 students were injured.

Chicago, IL

