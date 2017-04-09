5 killed in anti-India protests on Kashmir by-election day
Security forces in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir opened fire Sunday on crowds of people who attacked polling stations where voting for a by-election was taking place, killing five and injuring at least a dozen, officials said. Protesters tried to snatch or damage electronic voting machines in at least a dozen places in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, said Shantmanu, Kashmir's chief electoral officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|12 min
|Nothing in the news
|16
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|15 hr
|Nothing in the News
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|22 hr
|True Christian wi...
|18
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Sat
|He made me laugh
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC