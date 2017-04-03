4 gunmen accused of killing police are shot dead in Russia
The Investigative Committee said the National Guard in the city of Astrakhan found the suspects, who refused to surrender and fired back at officers. In the ensuing gunbattle early Thursday, all four gunmen were killed and three National Guard officers were wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|1 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|6
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Wed
|omega
|9
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Apr 2
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Mar 31
|Wildchild
|1
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC