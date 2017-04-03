4 Afghan intelligence agents killed i...

4 Afghan intelligence agents killed in Taliban attack

15 hrs ago

" Afghan officials confirm that at least four provincial intelligence service agents have been killed in an attack by Taliban insurgents in eastern Ghazni province. Two provincial officials from eastern Paktika province confirmed on Monday that the deputy provincial director for Paktika, Abdul Wahib Khan, as well as his driver and two other people were killed in the ambush on Sunday.

