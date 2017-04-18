3 Pakistani women confess to killing ...

3 Pakistani women confess to killing man over blasphemy

Three female friends in a rare incident confessed on Friday to killing a man for insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad days after he returned from living in hiding abroad for 13 years, police said. A local police inspector investigating the case, Nadeem Ashraf, told The Associated Press that the women were arrested this week for killing Fazal Abbas, about 50, who fled Pakistan in 2004 following accusations of blasphemy.



