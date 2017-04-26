3 Indian soldiers, 2 suspected rebels...

3 Indian soldiers, 2 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India - At least three Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday after militants stormed a military camp close to the heavily militarized Line of Control dividing the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan, officials said. The militants used guns and grenades to target soldiers northwest of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, said army spokesman Col.

