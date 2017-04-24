2 US troops killed, 1 injured in eastern Afghanistan
In this photograph taken on April 11, 2017, smoke rises after an air strike by US aircraft on positions during an ongoing an operation against Islamic State in the Achin district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. WASHINGTON - Two American service members were killed and another received a minor injury during a ground assault against Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan Wednesday, according to the US military.
