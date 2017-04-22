2 suspected IS adherents killed in Russia
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee says the leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of the cell's members have been killed in a shootout with police. The committee said in a statement Saturday that the shootout took place late the previous night in the Stavropol region, about 1,250 kilometers south of Moscow.
