2 suspected IS adherents killed in Ru...

2 suspected IS adherents killed in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee says the leader of an Islamic State "sleeper cell" and one of the cell's members have been killed in a shootout with police. The committee said in a statement Saturday that the shootout took place late the previous night in the Stavropol region, about 1,250 kilometers south of Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 9 hr Geezer 5
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Fri WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 19 omega 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,496,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC