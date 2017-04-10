19 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses
Crows fly over a row of houses buried by a collapse of a garbage dump in Meetotamulla, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 15, 2017. A part of the garbage dump that had been used in recent years to dump the waste from capital Colombo collapsed destroying houses, according to local media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|3
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|13 hr
|davy
|4
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|21 hr
|spud
|9
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Sat
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Fri
|Blink
|51
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|Fri
|SirPrize
|33
|Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s...
|Fri
|Blue America
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC