10 killed in Sri Lanka after mound of rubbish collapses

19 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

At least 10 people have died and 12 others were injured when a massive mound of rubbish collapsed on part of a poor neighbourhood in the Sri Lankan capital during festivities to mark the local new year. Officials said 75 people whose homes were damaged are being housed in a nearby school after the incident in Colombo.

Chicago, IL

