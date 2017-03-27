Wife - overjoyed' as Marine Alexander Blackman likely to be home within weeks

The wife of Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who fatally shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, has spoken of her joy at the prospect of him coming home in a few weeks. Claire Blackman said she was "overjoyed" after judges sentenced her husband to seven years for diminished responsibility manslaughter - meaning that because of time already served he could be freed next month.

