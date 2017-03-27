Wife - overjoyed' as Marine Alexander...

Wife - overjoyed' as Marine Alexander Blackman likely to be home within weeks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

The wife of Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who fatally shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, has spoken of her joy at the prospect of him coming home in a few weeks. Claire Blackman said she was "overjoyed" after judges sentenced her husband to seven years for diminished responsibility manslaughter - meaning that because of time already served he could be freed next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 1 hr jonjediIII 84
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 6 hr A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... 8 hr commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mon Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mon Tramps Trailer 41
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC