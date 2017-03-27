Wife - overjoyed' as Marine Alexander Blackman likely to be home within weeks
The wife of Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who fatally shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, has spoken of her joy at the prospect of him coming home in a few weeks. Claire Blackman said she was "overjoyed" after judges sentenced her husband to seven years for diminished responsibility manslaughter - meaning that because of time already served he could be freed next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|jonjediIII
|84
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|8 hr
|commenters
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mon
|Ronald
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|29
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC