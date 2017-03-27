US wants China to take action to stop North Korea nuke tests
The United States wants China to prove it is really seeking to stop North Korea's nuclear testing with actions and President Donald Trump will be pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping on that when they meet in Florida next week, the U.S. ambassador to the United States said Thursday. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration has "no patience" for the "cat and mouse situation" in which North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests and other provocations are met only with U.N. Security Council resolutions that Pyongyang ignores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|8 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Len
|72
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC