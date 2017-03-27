US wants China to take action to stop...

US wants China to take action to stop North Korea nuke tests

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The United States wants China to prove it is really seeking to stop North Korea's nuclear testing with actions and President Donald Trump will be pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping on that when they meet in Florida next week, the U.S. ambassador to the United States said Thursday. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration has "no patience" for the "cat and mouse situation" in which North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests and other provocations are met only with U.N. Security Council resolutions that Pyongyang ignores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... 8 hr discocrisco 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Wed Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 67
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC