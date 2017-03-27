US wants China to take action to stop North Korea nuke tests

The United States wants China to prove it is really seeking to stop North Korea's nuclear testing with actions and President Donald Trump will be pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping on that when they meet in Florida next week, the U.S. ambassador to the United States said Thursday. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration has "no patience" for the "cat and mouse situation" in which North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests and other provocations are met only with U.N. Security Council resolutions that Pyongyang ignores.

