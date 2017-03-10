US urges more China pressure on NKore...

US urges more China pressure on NKorea nuke program

" The outgoing top U.S. diplomat for East Asia says China should take more action to send an unambiguous signal to North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile programs. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel said Thursday the action was in line with U.N. sanctions, but he hoped Beijing was also swayed by a recent North Korean missile test, and the assassination of the North Korean leader's exiled half brother.

Chicago, IL

