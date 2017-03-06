US moves parts of controversial missi...

US moves parts of controversial missile defence to SKorea

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a controversial missile defence system have arrived in South Korea, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan. The plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system, or THAAD, by the end of this year have angered not only North Korea, but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Sun PoliciaFederal 5
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Sat About time 175
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Mar 4 Barron 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 4 About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC