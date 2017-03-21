US group seeks better access to China's farm goods market

In this Saturday, March 8, 2008 photo, a worker shovels corn grains at a warehouse in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning province. An American business group appealed to China on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 to ease import restrictions on agricultural goods including genetically modified seeds and other biotechnology, highlighting complaints Beijing blocks market access despite its vocal support for free trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.