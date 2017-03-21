US group seeks better access to China's farm goods market
In this Saturday, March 8, 2008 photo, a worker shovels corn grains at a warehouse in Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning province. An American business group appealed to China on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 to ease import restrictions on agricultural goods including genetically modified seeds and other biotechnology, highlighting complaints Beijing blocks market access despite its vocal support for free trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Sun
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC