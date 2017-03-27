US Envoy: Tillerson Counting on Meeti...

US Envoy: Tillerson Counting on Meeting Putin Soon

The U.S. ambassador to Russia says that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is counting on meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming visit to Moscow. John Teft said Tillerson would likely meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin "in the near future," according to Russian news agency Tass.

