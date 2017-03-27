Unfriendly fire: US strikes that have...

Unfriendly fire: US strikes that have killed civilians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The explosion in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul last week, which residents say killed more than 100 civilians, may have been caused by a U.S. airstrike, making it potentially one of the deadliest attacks on civilians ever carried out by American forces. The U.S. military says it is investigating the blast, which may have been caused by an Islamic State truck bomb that was either hit by the airstrike or detonated by the militants near a building packed with dozens of civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) 3 hr Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 14 hr fingers mcgurke 81
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 17 hr A concerned woma... 25
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... 20 hr commenters 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mon Ronald 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mon Tramps Trailer 41
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC