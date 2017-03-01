Trump's likely envoy to Canada: Political donor, philanthropist from coal family
A big-money political donor and philanthropist with personal ties to the coal industry and professional connections to the White House and the U.S. Senate is expected to be named Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada. Expectations within government, as well as recent media speculation, point to the Trump administration submitting Kelly Knight Craft's name for the approval of the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,474
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Tue
|Tow
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC