Trump trying to find his footing on vexing foreign problems
Despite his promises of a no-holds-barred administration, President Donald Trump is tiptoeing around U.S. military engagements in Afghanistan and Iraq, and dialing back the threats of abandoning allies. It seems Trump is opting for an increasingly risk-averse approach to the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,474
|Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|1919 is Unscriptutal
|8
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Tue
|Tow
|2
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|8
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|Feb 26
|Old Sam
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC