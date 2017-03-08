Trauma to lives, economy from tsunami persists 6 years on
A woman cries as she mourns the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event in Tokyo, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Japan on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and left a devastated coastline along the country's northeast that has still not been fully rebuilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections
|6 hr
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|About time
|41
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|About time
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|About time
|6,489
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC