Tillerson to skip meeting of NATO foreign ministers
In this Friday, March 17, 2017 photo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, is briefed by U.S. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea as a North Korean soldier, rear right, takes a photograph through a window at the U.N. Command Military Armistice Commission meeting room at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Sun
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|About time
|6,489
