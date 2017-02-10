Tamils want Sri Lanka to fulfill prom...

Tamils want Sri Lanka to fulfill promises to UN rights body

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Sri Lanka's main ethnic Tamil party has said the government has not fulfilled promises made to the United Nations, including allowing a probe into war crimes allegations from a civil war that ended nearly eight years ago. Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, a lawmaker from the Tamil National Alliance, told reporters in Colombo on Tuesday that his party was willing to give the government more time to fulfill promises made to the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2015, but under a strict timetable and monitoring process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 8 min Solarman 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr Enter 6,472
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) 10 hr 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Tue Tow 2
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Tue Christian Fumblem... 8
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC