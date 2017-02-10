Tamils want Sri Lanka to fulfill promises to UN rights body

Sri Lanka's main ethnic Tamil party has said the government has not fulfilled promises made to the United Nations, including allowing a probe into war crimes allegations from a civil war that ended nearly eight years ago. Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, a lawmaker from the Tamil National Alliance, told reporters in Colombo on Tuesday that his party was willing to give the government more time to fulfill promises made to the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2015, but under a strict timetable and monitoring process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.