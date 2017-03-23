Taliban capture key Afghan district; 9 police killed
The Taliban captured a key district centre in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Thursday while in the country's north, an officer turned his rifle on sleeping colleagues, killing nine policemen Helmand, which accounts for the bulk of Afghanistan's billion dollar opium crop, is already largely in the hands of the Taliban but the capture of Sangin - where US and British forces once suffered heavy casualties - underlines its growing strength in the south. Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi also issued a statement claiming the Taliban capture of the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|30
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC