Taliban capture key Afghan district; 9 police killed

The Taliban captured a key district centre in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Thursday while in the country's north, an officer turned his rifle on sleeping colleagues, killing nine policemen Helmand, which accounts for the bulk of Afghanistan's billion dollar opium crop, is already largely in the hands of the Taliban but the capture of Sangin - where US and British forces once suffered heavy casualties - underlines its growing strength in the south. Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi also issued a statement claiming the Taliban capture of the district.

Chicago, IL

