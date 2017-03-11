Taiwan party blames China for 'anxiety and panic' over missing man

China's failure to respond on the matter of a Taiwan man missing on the mainland is causing his family "anxiety and panic", Taiwan's ruling party said on Saturday, as it called on authorities to protect the rights of Taiwan people. Concern has risen on self-ruled Taiwan about the whereabouts of Lee Ming-che, a community college worker known for supporting human rights in China who disappeared on Sunday after entering China's Zhuhai city via the coastal city of Macau.

