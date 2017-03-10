Sweden introduces military draft for both men and women
Sweden's left-leaning government introduced a military draft for both men and women Thursday because of what its defense minister called a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden. Sweden abolished compulsory military service for men in 2010 because there were enough volunteers to meet its military needs.
