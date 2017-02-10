Suspects charged with murder in airpo...

Suspects charged with murder in airport nerve agent attack

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Appearing calm and solemn, two young women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, were charged with murder Wednesday. The women, who arrived in court under the protection of masked special forces carrying machine guns, are at the center of a bizarre killing at a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Trying To BLOCK Solar Power P... 1 hr Coal man 2
News Russia Should Embrace Its Religious Diversity (Jul '15) 5 hr 1919 is Unscriptutal 8
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Tue Tow 2
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom Tue Christian Fumblem... 8
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Feb 26 Old Sam 39
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC