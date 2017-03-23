Suicide bomber blows himself up near Bangladesh airport, no casualties
DHAKA: A man carrying a bomb blew himself up in front of a police checkpoint near Bangladesh's international airport on Friday, the third incident involving explosives in the capital in a week. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, though it was reported on Islamic State's news agency Amaq, according to the SITE monitoring service.
