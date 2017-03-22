South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ...

South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea

Workers prepare to lift the sunken Sewol ferry in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2017. South Korean workers on Thursday slowly pulled up a 6,800-ton ferry from the water, nearly three years after it capsized and sank into the violent seas off South Korea's southwestern coast, an emotional moment for a country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever.

Chicago, IL

