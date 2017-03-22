South Korea finds presumed remains of...

South Korea finds presumed remains of ferry disaster victims

Salvage crews in South Korea on Tuesday found bones and shoes believed to be from missing victims of a 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 people, an official said. The unexpected discovery, however, triggered an angry reaction from the missing victims' relatives, who criticized the government's salvage operation as poorly planned and questioned whether other remains might have gotten lost while workers raised the sunken ship last week.

Chicago, IL

