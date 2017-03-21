Seoul believes N Korea's latest missi...

Seoul believes N Korea's latest missile test ends in failure

Read more: SFGate

Workers set up a fence around the PAC-3 Patriot missile unit deployed against North Korea's missile firing at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. North Korea's latest missile launch Wednesday appears to have ended in a failure.

Chicago, IL

