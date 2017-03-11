Russian opposition leader arrested as anti-corruption protests held

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested as thousands of people crowded into a Moscow square for an unsanctioned protest against the government. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35566174.ece/4cf10/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-11a93f4a-98da-4379-823c-d964f1494a9a_I1.jpg Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested as thousands of people crowded into a Moscow square for an unsanctioned protest against the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.