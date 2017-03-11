Review: Russian a Triennalea striking in its diversity
The contemporary art museum Garage opened its first "Triennale" on Friday with works from across Russia's 11 time zones, and they were striking in their diversity - perhaps surprisingly in today's political context. Garage sent curators to gather works for the ambitious show aimed both at energizing the art scene at home and establishing Russia abroad.
