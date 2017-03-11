Recovering sunken ferry to heal or harden South Korea's rift
The sunken ferry Sewol is loaded onto a semi-submersible transport vessel during the salvage operation in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Days after South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from office, the ferry was lifted slowly from the waters where it sank three years earlier - a disaster that killed more than 300 people, mostly schoolchildren, and ignited public fury against Park and became a nationally polarizing issue.
