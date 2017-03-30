Putin on U.S. election hack charge: "...

Putin on U.S. election hack charge: "Read my lips: No"

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday emphatically denied allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and said Moscow would maintain hopes of improving relations while waiting for political infighting in Washington to stop. Putin also said he is ready to meet with President Donald Trump in Finland if that country hosts an Arctic leaders' summit, but added that he would wait longer if needed.

