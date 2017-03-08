Pune: Police bust sex determination r...

Pune: Police bust sex determination racket, 4 arrested

The Pune Rural Police have arrested a gang of four persons, including a medical officer, for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to conduct prenatal sex determination tests at a house in Daund taluka of Pune district on Friday. Police have identified the suspects as Dr Madhukar Chandrakant Shinde , a MBBS doctor from Phaltan in Satara district, his aide Hemant Baban Atole from Daund, Santosh Baban Otari , a driver, from Phaltan and Somnath Kisan Hole, the owner of the house.

