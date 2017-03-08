Proposed Changes - China's commercial...

Proposed Changes - China's commercial bribery laws face major revision.

On February 22, 2017, draft amendments to the Anti-Unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China were submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for initial review. Compared with the revised draft for review of the AUCL which was released in 2016 by the Legal Affairs Office of the State Council , the 2017 Draft Amendments have been substantially revised.

Chicago, IL

