Police say terror suspect killed in gunbattle in north India

7 hrs ago

Police said Wednesday they had killed a man suspected of masterminding the bombing of a passenger train that injured eight people this week in India. An anti-terrorist police squad engaged the suspect in an 11-hour gunbattle overnight, after tracking him down at the home of a Muslim cleric in the city of Lucknow, according to senior police official A. Satish Ganesh in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Chicago, IL

