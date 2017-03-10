Police say terror suspect killed in gunbattle in north India
Police said Wednesday they had killed a man suspected of masterminding the bombing of a passenger train that injured eight people this week in India. An anti-terrorist police squad engaged the suspect in an 11-hour gunbattle overnight, after tracking him down at the home of a Muslim cleric in the city of Lucknow, according to senior police official A. Satish Ganesh in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Mar 4
|Barron
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|About time
|5,488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC