Police say terror suspect killed in gunbattle in north India

Police said Wednesday they had killed a man suspected of masterminding the bombing of a passenger train that injured eight people this week in India. An anti-terrorist police squad engaged the suspect in an 11-hour gunbattle overnight, after tracking him down at the home of a Muslim cleric in the city of Lucknow, according to senior police official A. Satish Ganesh in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.