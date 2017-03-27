Park arrives at Seoul court for hearing on arrest request

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 30, 2017. . Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.