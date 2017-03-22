Pakistani troops clash with militants near Afghan border
Pakistan's military says troops have clashed with militants during a raid in a tribal region near the Afghan border, with two soldiers and five "terrorists" killed. It says a local Pakistani Taliban commander was among those killed in Wednesday's raid in the Orakzai tribal region.
