Pakistan temporarily reopens its border with Afghanistan

Thousands of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis returned home on Tuesday as Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed last month after a wave of militant attacks, officials said. The Torkham and Chaman crossings were to remain open through Wednesday for nationals from both countries with valid visas who want to return home, a measure intended to calm tensions and ease a backlog.

Chicago, IL

