Pakistan says it closed Afghan border to avoid more attacks
Thousands of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis returned home on Tuesday as Pakistan temporari... . Vehicles carrying Afghan nationals, travel through Pakistan's famous Khyber Pass en route to neighboring Afghanistan in Pakistan, Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|About time
|6,489
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|14 hr
|BHM5267
|3
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|23 hr
|Advents
|4
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Thu
|Mikey
|11
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Thu
|BB Board
|1,151
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Wed
|About time
|972
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC