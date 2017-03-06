Pakistan says attacks by militant kil...

Pakistan says attacks by militant kills 6 soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Islamic militants attacked several Pakistani military posts in tribal regions along the Afghan border, killing six soldiers, the army said Monday. Pakistani troops repulsed the attackers, who had crossed overnight from Afghanistan into the Mohmand tribal region where three military posts were ambushed, the army statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Sun PoliciaFederal 5
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15) Sat About time 175
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Mar 4 Barron 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 4 About time 5,488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC