Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally blocked
Pakistani police have blocked a rally by clerics seeking to press their calls for the death of social medi... . Pakistani police commandos arrive near the Red Mosque during a rally by clerics seeking to press their calls for the death of social media activists accused of insulting Islam in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|47
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|5 hr
|SirPrize
|3
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Coming home: Crimea marks 1 year since voting t... (Mar '15)
|Mar 11
|About time
|41
|Video: Russian troops seize Crimean city, welco... (Mar '14)
|Mar 11
|About time
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC