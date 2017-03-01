North Korean deported in Kim case claims Malaysia threatened to kill his family
A North Korean chemist deported from Malaysia has accused police of threatening to kill his family unless he confessed to the assassination of the half-brother of North Korea's leader, calling it a plot to tarnish his country's honour. Ri Jong Chol spoke to reporters in Beijing, China, while on his way to Pyongyang.
