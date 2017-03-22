North Korea tests rocket engine: US officials
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector North Korea has carried out another test of a rocket engine that U.S. officials believe could be part of its program to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, officials told Reuters on Monday, Reuters reported. The latest test follows one earlier this month, and is another sign of Pyongyang's advancing weapons program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|8 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|14 hr
|Ronald
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC