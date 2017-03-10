North Korea said it was banning Malaysians from leaving the country as its diplomatic battle escalated dramatically over the poisoning death of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's estranged half brother. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/north-korea-and-malaysia-issue-travel-bans-as-row-deepens-over-kim-death-35508471.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35508470.ece/ad92a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-6c04c35e-a86d-4b3d-8b3b-a59cdf0943b3_I1.jpg North Korea said it was banning Malaysians from leaving the country as its diplomatic battle escalated dramatically over the poisoning death of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's estranged half brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.